Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29,453 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.86 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.