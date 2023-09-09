Reviewing North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Archrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of North American Construction Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Archrock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for North American Construction Group and Archrock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Construction Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Archrock 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

North American Construction Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.32%. Archrock has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Archrock’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Archrock is more favorable than North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archrock has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares North American Construction Group and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Construction Group 9.34% 26.68% 8.72% Archrock 7.36% 8.21% 2.69%

Dividends

North American Construction Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Archrock pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. North American Construction Group pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Archrock pays out 144.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Archrock has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Archrock is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North American Construction Group and Archrock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Construction Group $591.92 million 1.06 $51.82 million $1.96 12.11 Archrock $845.57 million 2.30 $44.30 million $0.43 28.94

North American Construction Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Archrock. North American Construction Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archrock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Archrock beats North American Construction Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a heavy equipment fleet of 637 units. It serves resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company was formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc. and changed its name to North American Construction Group Ltd. in April 2018. North American Construction Group Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Acheson, Canada.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers various aftermarket services, such as sale of parts and components; and provision of operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

