T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,263,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,685,000 after purchasing an additional 150,346 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

