Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.32

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 19046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.
Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
