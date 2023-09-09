Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.32

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 19046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.