Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.45

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.45 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 129530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $892.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

