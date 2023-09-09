Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.47

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.47 and last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 3520884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEE

Sealed Air Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.