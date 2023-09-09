Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.29

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.29 and last traded at $109.40, with a volume of 10221208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,398,212 shares of company stock valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

