WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.47. 65,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 377,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded WideOpenWest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $172.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 21.73%. Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

