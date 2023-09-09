Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 6.8%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $36.90. 486,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 790,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Symbotic from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Symbotic Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles Kane sold 31,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,571,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Kane sold 31,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,571,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 31,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,584,704.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,840.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,148,357 shares of company stock valued at $514,086,938. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Symbotic by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Further Reading

