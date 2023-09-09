G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97.
Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group
In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 9,304 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $180,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,782 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.
