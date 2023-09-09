Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issues Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 10.8 %

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,661.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,364 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 893,991 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 607.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 168,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

