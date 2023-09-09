Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issues Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 10.8 %
Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $13.69.
Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Wesson Brands
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.