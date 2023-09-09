Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after buying an additional 131,900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 100.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

MASI opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.34. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

