Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 253 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,903 shares of company stock worth $2,616,735. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $418.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

