Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 518 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 370.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

