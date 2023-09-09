JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,735. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $418.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

