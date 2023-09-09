CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $212.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

