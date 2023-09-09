Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $19.12 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 222,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.28 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.