Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.42 and a 200 day moving average of $236.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.53.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

