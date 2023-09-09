Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,722 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 38,267 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive comprises approximately 0.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,626 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth $160,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

Shares of RIVN opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.13. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

