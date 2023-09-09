Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Raised by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 102.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after buying an additional 26,810,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 87.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,916,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430,320 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 106.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,659,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,020 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

