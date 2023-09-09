Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Lithia Motors worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 413,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,612,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $297.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $307.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

