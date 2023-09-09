Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.62.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $396.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

