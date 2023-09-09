Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $244.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $246.24.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.31.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,682 shares of company stock worth $4,085,894. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

