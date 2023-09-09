Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for approximately 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $20,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $421.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

