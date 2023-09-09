United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $18,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,410,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $463.77 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $461.33 and its 200-day moving average is $412.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

