Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 81 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $495.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $370.93 and a 1-year high of $518.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

