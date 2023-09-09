Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Waters worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Waters by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 284,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,106,000 after acquiring an additional 111,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $263.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Waters Co. has a one year low of $248.18 and a one year high of $353.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.33.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.13.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

