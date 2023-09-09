Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $11.94 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.50 and a 200-day moving average of $179.73. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.01 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $426,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,871.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,471.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $426,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,272 shares of company stock valued at $20,866,689. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

