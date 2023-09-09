CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Plans Final Dividend of $1.99

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.992 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 10th. This is a boost from CSL’s previous final dividend of $1.61.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59.

In other news, insider Marie McDonald 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. In other CSL news, insider Robert Cuthbertson sold 20,000 shares of CSL stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$265.55 ($171.32), for a total value of A$5,310,980.00 ($3,426,438.71). Also, insider Marie McDonald 290 shares of CSL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

