West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) versus Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Critical Review

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) and West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stella-Jones and West Fraser Timber’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stella-Jones N/A N/A N/A $1.46 31.86 West Fraser Timber $9.70 billion 0.61 $1.98 billion ($0.72) -97.57

West Fraser Timber has higher revenue and earnings than Stella-Jones. West Fraser Timber is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stella-Jones, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stella-Jones pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. West Fraser Timber pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Stella-Jones pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Fraser Timber pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. West Fraser Timber is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

73.8% of Stella-Jones shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of West Fraser Timber shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stella-Jones and West Fraser Timber’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stella-Jones N/A N/A N/A West Fraser Timber -0.74% 1.03% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stella-Jones and West Fraser Timber, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stella-Jones 0 1 1 0 2.50 West Fraser Timber 0 1 3 1 3.00

Stella-Jones presently has a consensus price target of $57.80, indicating a potential upside of 24.59%. West Fraser Timber has a consensus price target of $113.13, indicating a potential upside of 61.03%. Given West Fraser Timber’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe West Fraser Timber is more favorable than Stella-Jones.

Summary

West Fraser Timber beats Stella-Jones on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc. produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products. Stella-Jones Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards. The company also provides northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, paperboard products, tissue and towel products, and a variety of other paper grades. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, papers, tissue, and box materials, and industrial applications. The company sells its products to major retail chains, contractor supply yards, and wholesalers, as well as industrial customers for further processing or as components for other products in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

