Comparing Mitsubishi HC Capital (MIUFY) & The Competition

Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) is one of 99 publicly-traded companies in the “Credit Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mitsubishi HC Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of shares of all “Credit Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mitsubishi HC Capital alerts:

Dividends

Mitsubishi HC Capital pays an annual dividend of $16.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 162.5%. Mitsubishi HC Capital pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Credit Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.9% and pay out 42.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi HC Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi HC Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi HC Capital Competitors 125 517 1102 15 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mitsubishi HC Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Credit Services” companies have a potential upside of 35.85%. Given Mitsubishi HC Capital’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mitsubishi HC Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi HC Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A N/A Mitsubishi HC Capital Competitors -10.16% -8.21% 0.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi HC Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi HC Capital N/A N/A 0.12 Mitsubishi HC Capital Competitors $177.32 million $5.22 million 105.07

Mitsubishi HC Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi HC Capital. Mitsubishi HC Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mitsubishi HC Capital competitors beat Mitsubishi HC Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mitsubishi HC Capital

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, North America, Europe, the Middle and Near East, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment, Energy & Infrastructure, Aviation, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company engages in the leasing, management, and development of real estate; rental and leasing; medical equipment; management of fund to support management specializing in the medical and long-term care fields; purchases and sell used goods; and auto leasing services. It offers investment in environment and energy-related companies; renewable energy and infrastructure business; operation and asset management of renewable energy business; and wind power generation. In addition, it offers aircraft leasing and aircraft engine leasing; ship finance; marine container and railway freight car leasing; real estate securitization finance; investment in mobility-related companies; and asset management services. Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.