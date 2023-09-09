CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $199,785.18 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,862.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00242601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.86 or 0.00741812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00555807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00059626 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00118828 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

