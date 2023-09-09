Straker Limited (ASX:STG) Insider Heith Mackay-Cruise Acquires 15,000 Shares

Straker Limited (ASX:STG – Get Free Report) insider Heith Mackay-Cruise purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.70 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,530.00 ($6,793.55).

Straker Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Straker Company Profile

Straker Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of language and subscription services in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company operates AI-POWERED RAY, a suite of customizable AI and automation translation tools that creates a first draft translation and matching the customer's content.

