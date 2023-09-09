Insider Selling: BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Sells $11,100.00 in Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) Director E. Gray Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at $147,840.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

E. Gray Payne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, E. Gray Payne sold 1,000 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $16,300.00.

BK Technologies Stock Up 7.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.16. BK Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BK Technologies

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in BK Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BK Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 590,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BK Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

