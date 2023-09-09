Brokerages Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) PT at $68.38

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.25.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $296,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 4,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,953. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,100 shares of company stock worth $450,592. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,293,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 396,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,318,000 after purchasing an additional 136,434 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49. Spire has a 12 month low of $57.28 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $418.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spire will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

