Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $185.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

