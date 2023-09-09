Steven Weiskircher Sells 868 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $15,181.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,381.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Weiskircher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $118,388.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Steven Weiskircher sold 14,495 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $263,374.15.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.52. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $80.77 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,336,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,115,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 275,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 122,455 shares during the period. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 193,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 108,562 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

