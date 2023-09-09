Insider Buying: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,845.30 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 19,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $13,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,858,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,054.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

On Friday, September 1st, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 11,597 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $8,233.87.

On Monday, August 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 9,125 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $5,840.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 4,400 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,596.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 100,000 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 1,780 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210.40.

On Monday, July 3rd, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 81,699 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $56,372.31.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 350.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RWLK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.