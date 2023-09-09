David E. Darling Sells 250 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) COO David E. Darling sold 250 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $17,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,482.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $69.02 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.28). Tidewater had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDW. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tidewater by 1.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

