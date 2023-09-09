Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $53.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

