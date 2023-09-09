Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CEO Sells $13,341.38 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) CEO Adam David Sachs sold 13,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $13,341.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,783,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,008.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam David Sachs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Adam David Sachs sold 24,251 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $22,068.41.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Adam David Sachs sold 4,142 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $8,491.10.

RBOT opened at $0.95 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBOT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1,758.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

