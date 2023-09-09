Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) COO Sells $13,092.84 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 972 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $13,092.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,822.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

TRDA stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $24.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Featured Articles

