Charles Wickers Sells 2,775 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Wickers sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $19,175.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Wickers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $158,667.52.

Rover Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $58.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rover Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rover Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 84,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rover Group by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

