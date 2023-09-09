Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) SVP Sells 868 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $15,181.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,381.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Weiskircher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Steven Weiskircher sold 14,495 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $263,374.15.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 0.7 %

LQDT opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $515.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LQDT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

