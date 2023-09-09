Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 8.96%.

NASDAQ:GMGI opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. Golden Matrix Group has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Golden Matrix Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

