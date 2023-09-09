Anthony Capone Sells 2,000 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Capone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
DocGo Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ DCGO opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of DocGo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DCGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on DocGo
About DocGo
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DocGo
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.