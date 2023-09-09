Anthony Capone Sells 2,000 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Capone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DocGo Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. DocGo Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DocGo in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

