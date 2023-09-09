Robert C. Selig, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) Director Robert C. Selig, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $15,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,224.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $15.49 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $161.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 911.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 355,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 113.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 111.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 53,675 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

