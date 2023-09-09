Michael J. Hoberman Sells 1,500 Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Hoberman sold 1,500 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $15,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,201.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

Shares of CRD-A stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: North America Loss Adjusting, International Operations, Broadspire, and Platform Solutions.

