BarnBridge (BOND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.40 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, BarnBridge has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $20.96 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00008713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,300,875 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarnBridge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BarnBridge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

