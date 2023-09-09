STP Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $83.37 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a market cap of $83.37 million and $1.36 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00021992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017644 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,869.64 or 1.00032888 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04324487 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,550,193.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

